Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds: More To Them Than Meets The Eye

We are IMPRESSED with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. They look particularly gorgeous in this photo taken at The Adam Project premier (starring Ryan) in New York, but that’s not even why we’re impressed. We didn’t realize how generous they are when it comes to charity – and they don’t go out of their way to brag about it. They just pledged to match donations up to a million dollars made to the United Nations Refugee Agency because millions of Ukrainian refugees are expected to need help. It turns out they have been giving away huge amounts of money for years – a few weeks ago they donated a million dollars to Feeding America and Food Bank Canada – after donating a million BEFORE Covid. And so on and so on… A great example for their kids…

