Marilyn Manson: It’s Not Over Until It’s Over!

Wow. Just when we thought Marilyn Manson’s career was OVER because SO many women accused him of sexual misconduct during the past year, HE is suing his ex Evan Rachel Wood for defamation and claiming that she organized the other women who testified against him. He was no doubt motivated by Wood’s upcoming documentary Phoenix Rising examining his alleged misbehavior. In the lawsuit, Manson claims that Wood conspired with a woman (who might be her girlfriend) named Ashley Gore to recruit prospective accusers and provide them with scripts. He says Wood never accused him of wrongdoing until she met Gore, who talked her into becoming a symbol of domestic abuse, although it happened ten years earlier. Manson insists that the multiple charges against him are the result of a well-planned conspiracy. THIS could be a very interesting courtroom drama…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – Marilyn Manson at UK Download Festival 2018

