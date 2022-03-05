Julia Garner: Has She Got What It Takes?

As we speak, Madonna is still tearing out her hair, trying to decide WHO will star as herself in her upcoming biopic Madame X. Her fans are favoring Ozark star Julia Garner, 28, because there IS more than a passing a resemblance. Although in real life Julia is soft-spoken, she’s capable of flashing some hard-boiled looks like the impatient young Madonna. Madonna herself has her eye on Little Women star UK actress Florence Pugh. Both actresses are taller than Madonna who is actually about 5’2.” (We have stood next to her.) Florence has the edge because she can sing and dance (watch her on youtube) and Madonna has been really fussy about that at auditions. Can you imagine how nerve-wracking it would be to audition for Madonna to play HER?

Photo: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

