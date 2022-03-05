Victoria Beckham Will Fight For Your Makeup Dollars

Victoria Beckham is putting all her efforts into promoting not only her fashion line, but her makeup collection. She’s in Paris now for Fashion Week and beautifully dressed in her own designs, as usual. She’s also sporting some freshly enhanced lips to better advertise her Victoria Beckham Beauty makeup and skin care products. There happens to be a LOT of competition in the makeup field right now: Gwen Stefani, Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber are all hoping to be as successful as Rihanna. So Victoria must try harder…

