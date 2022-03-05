What The Heck Is Going On Between Kanye West And Antonio Brown?

At first glance you might assume this is a photo of Kanye West because of the fisherman boots, the black outfit and gloves, and the head covering with eye-holes. (Donda mask) But no, it’s actually football player Antonio Brown doing a first class imitation of the troubled rapper. Like Kanye, Antonio also dresses like this ON THE BEACH in Miami regardless of the weather. We’re surprised that anyone has picked up on Kanye’s weather and situation inappropriate fashion behavior, but Antonio took it a step further when he attempted to DRIVE with the head covering. He lost control of his Ferrari and jammed into the curb right outside of Craig’s, where the paparazzi were delighted to fully document the embarrassing incident. Will Antonio turn up with a Kim lookalike next?

