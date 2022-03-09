What Role Does Putin’s Height Play In This War?

We’re not sure if Vladimir Putin is taller or shorter than Tom Cruise, but he is equally self-conscious about his height. There’s considerable online discussion about the carefully guarded secret of his actual height but the general opinion is from 5’3 to 5’6.” He’s been wearing hidden lifts in his shoes for YEARS – especially in situations where he has to stand next to taller heads of state for photographs. Smaller men have to be more assertive. His ego, which prompts him to wear lifts, is also fueling this aggressive war in Ukraine which has made him the most important man in the world right now.

Photo: Russian newspaper -probably no longer in existence

