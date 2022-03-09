Hey- What’s That On Maluma’s Head ?

Here’s something you don’t see very often – a famous singer in a suit wearing a babushka. Of course, Maluma is not the FIRST famous guy to wear a headscarf in this Eastern European grandma style – the first was rapper ASAP Rocky, who took considerable teasing for it. Colombian born singer Maluma, 28, who has performed with Madonna, loves unique and colorful fashion, and he’s not above wearing pearls, but he draws the line at skirts, so the babushka is a surprise. Lately he’s been bleaching his hair a fetching platinum blonde so maybe he’s got his hair covered today to conceal black roots…

