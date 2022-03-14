Colin Farrell And Q’orianka Kilcher: Long Time No See

Colin Farrell was spotted taking a hike in Los Feliz with a long-ago leading lady Q’orianka Kilcher. Remember her? At the tender age of 14, she played Pocahontas and 28 year old Colin played John Smith in the Terrence Malick romantic drama The New World back in 2005. Their characters had a passionate romance in the film that historians don’t agree happened. They probably have more in common now than they did 17 years ago. Q’orianka has become an environmental and human rights activist (she’s also appearing in Yellowstone) and Colin gave up those notorious drinking binges and got interested in healthier activities like running.

