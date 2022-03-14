Kodi Smit-mcphee Can’t Believe His Good Luck

Our choice for every Supporting Actor award this year, Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, (The Power of the Dog) is in London on his way to a BAFTA event. Kodi literally became a star overnight after Dog was released. He’s only 25 and he’s had the same girlfriend since 2013, Rebecca Phillipou- above. Her head must be spinning- she’s been his plus one at all the lavish award shows he’s been invited to and both are enjoying the new fashion opportunities. She has already seen him accept awards a number of times, but they must both be nervous and excited about the upcoming Oscars.

