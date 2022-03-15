Jared Leto: Dressed To Kill

Part time rockstar Jared Leto really thinks about fashion – he has a new and appropriate look for each of his movie premiers. Never adverse to attention, he pulled out the leopard for for the opening of his gruesome film Morbius in Mexico City. In this dark Marvel movie, Jared plays a scientist who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease and ends up turning into a vampire with special talents. It’s a far cry from his over the top role as a bald businessman in House of Gucci.

