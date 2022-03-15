Billy Idol: No Dancing With Himself Yet

Last December Billy Idol thought he had an ordinary sinus infection that was making him feel lousy. Despite treatment, the infection got worse and turned out to be caused by staph bacteria – the serious MRSA superbug that resists most antibiotics. One antibiotic after another failed to help and Billy had to resort to surgery. He was distraught when he was forced to cancel the tour he had planned with Journey that started in February and lasts until May. (Toto filled in for him) He’s STILL experimenting with different antibiotics and further surgery might be necessary. He’s asking fans to send him positive thoughts.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA: Billy and girlfriend China Chow last December

