Pamela Anderson’s “Manager” Looks Familiar

At first glance this photo looks like Pamela Anderson arriving at Good Morning America with her serious-faced manager. She’s currently promoting her new role as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago. But that’s NOT just her manager – it’s actually her 25 year old son Brandon Thomas Lee, (Tommy Lee is his dad) who looks like he might be ACTING as her manager. Brandon calls himself an actor/producer and he’s had a few movie roles, plus he played himself on The Hills. He loves golf so much that last year he designed a line of “retro preppy golf wear” under the brand name Swinger’s Club. Not sure how the line is doing, but he did use a golf club as his weapon of choice to chase an intruder out of his house not long ago. Anyway, he doesn’t seem to be following in his father’s rock star footsteps…

