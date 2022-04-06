Pamela Anderson Wants You To Forget “Pam And Tommy”

Pamela Anderson is in New York looking adorable and she’s there for a good reason. She’s promoting her upcoming role as Roxie Hart in Chicago (the second longest running Broadway show.) Between divorces, Pam like to take a break and actually work. In January, she filed for divorce from her fifth husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. Remember – she divorced Jon Peters after 12 days and moved to France for YEARS while dating a soccer player. And she was married to Kid Rock for four months – she didn’t want to move to Michigan! Pam is also working on a Netflix docu-series about her colorful life – her preparation in New York for Chicago is being filmed for the documentary. She’s hoping this will make people forget about the Hulu series Pam and Tommy than she did NOT like…

