Scott Disick Can’t Keep Up With The Kardashians

It looks like the sometimes petulant Scott Disick (father of Kourtney’s three children) has a very “iffy” future. He’s no longer a big shot in the Kardashian empire. Scott, 38, became accustomed to the good life by having a prime role on the family’s E! series. He was noted for dating beautiful teenage girls and personal angst. But the show has now jumped to Hulu and Scott is just an ex-husband. Kourtney has moved ON, she “married” her boyfriend Travis Barker on Grammy weekend in Las Vegas, and they are planning a family. Scott intensely dislikes Travis and can’t stand to be around him. That’s his dilemma: how can he maintain his relevance on the show?

