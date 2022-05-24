Crimes of the Future 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 24, 2022

Here’s a movie guaranteed to make you forget YOUR problems. David Cronenberg’s NAME kinda gives me the creeps, and his new sci-fi horror film Crimes of the Future, which just premiered at Cannes, had people walking out, gagging, after the first five minutes at the “body horror!” One audience member even had a panic attack.

The story takes place in the eerie future when the human species is adapting to a synthetic environment, (some have developed the art of digesting plastic) and bodies are starting to mutate. It’s the next stage of human development where humans can grow new organs – in odd places. Despite the walkouts, the film had a standing ovation also. Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart (above) star.

Back to the present – Kristen looks like she’s wearing that unflattering skirt backwards – doesn’t a bustle belong in the rear?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA