Don’t believe everything you’ve heard about Nick Cannon

August 29, 2022

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…No one seems to care that Nick Cannon has fathered 10 children with at least five different mothers. When did this become funny and acceptable? Nick’s unusual romantic pairings garner a lot of attention, and it’s almost always positive. One has to think about these dubious baby-mamas eager to have children with a man with whom they have no relationship. Do you seriously think that their main motivation is to become famous or wealthy? Mariah Carey‘s twins were born while she was still married to Nick, so at least there’s that. Take a look at some of the names some of Nick’s wives have given their children: Mighty Queen, Zillion Heir, and Legendary Love. Indeed, that’s not the case. We don’t understand how these children can grow up to be normal. If Nick has a lot of kids, does he feel like a big tough guy? Will other males try to emulate Cannon to boost their own sense of masculinity?

