This article was last updated on September 28, 2022

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Jennifer Aniston reported back to work on the New York set of The Morning Show looking as fresh as ever. We love the fact that even though she’s on camera, Jennifer never overdoes it in the makeup department. She’s never seen in those thick and heavy false eyelashes and she still has natural lips – so many actresses have those gigantic lips dripping with gloss. She might be just the right person to come out with a line of natural looking makeup- the exact opposite of the Kardashian collection. Jen already has Lolavie hair products, so it wouldn’t be a stretch.

