This article was last updated on April 7, 2023

Did Shania Twain recently have a facelift?

Has Shania Twain undergone a recent facelift? Despite her youthful and vibrant appearance, Shania appears to be using a classic strategy of altering her hairstyle or color to divert attention from potential cosmetic facial procedures.

Shania has been sporting a range of distinct hairstyles and colors over the past month, and her new wardrobe highlights her slim physique. At the Grammys, she donned a bright red wig and boasted a remarkably smooth complexion. While Shania claims to have chosen not to undergo plastic surgery, some remain skeptical. Regardless, her appearance is stunning.

