Meghan Markle signs with talent agency

This article was last updated on May 2, 2023

January Predictions

In January we told you:

To no one’s surprise, Meghan Markle has been missing her life in front of the camera. She enjoyed her days as a Deal or No Deal briefcase holder, and her 7 seasons on the USA Network drama Suits. Her recent Netflix documentary with Prince Harry only reinforced her desire to return to show business.

A friend says that Meghan was prepared to retire from Hollywood and become a Princess in London, but those plans went awry, and she has started feeling unfulfilled as a Montecito housewife. While she adores motherhood, go-getter Meghan wants more. She’s been talking to her friend, mega-producer Tyler Perry and he’s offered her a role in an upcoming project. All signs are pointing to Meghan making some kind of return to showbiz.

