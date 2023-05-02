Meghan Markle signs with talent agency

This article was last updated on May 2, 2023
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…People magazine just announced that Meghan has signed with William Morris Endeavor Talent Agency for representation in film, TV, etc
January Predictions
In January we told you:
To no one’s surprise, Meghan Markle has been missing her life in front of the camera. She enjoyed her days as a Deal or No Deal briefcase holder, and her 7 seasons on the USA Network drama Suits. Her recent Netflix documentary with Prince Harry only reinforced her desire to return to show business.
A friend says that Meghan was prepared to retire from Hollywood and become a Princess in London, but those plans went awry, and she has started feeling unfulfilled as a Montecito housewife. While she adores motherhood, go-getter Meghan wants more. She’s been talking to her friend, mega-producer Tyler Perry and he’s offered her a role in an upcoming project. All signs are pointing to Meghan making some kind of return to showbiz.
Be the first to comment