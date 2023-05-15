Is Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Telling the Truth?

This article was last updated on May 15, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Table of Contents Jamie Foxx’s ‘Medical Emergency’

A Doubtful Story

Pickle Ball And Rehabilitation? In conclusion

Jamie Foxx’s ‘Medical Emergency’ Actor Jamie Foxx is one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood. He has appeared in everything from SNL to the big screen, landing him multiple hit movies such as “Ray,” “Baby Driver,” and “Django Unchained.” However, things have been very quiet on the Jamie Foxx front in recent weeks as he apparently suffered a “medical emergency,” which is a mystery to many of his fans. In fact, the “medical emergency” mentioned by Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, is the only indication that anything wrong occurred. Corinne revealed that her dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating.

A Doubtful Story But it wasn’t Jamie’s daughter’s statement that caught attention, it’s what she DIDN’T say that has insiders questioning the validity of her claims. Although Corinne says Jamie is OUT of the hospital, she DIDN’T say he was recuperating at home, so now some friends fear he’s in rehabilitation because he suffered a debilitating stroke. In all our years of Hollywood reporting, we have never seen a situation like this where managers and publicists are not speaking for or about their ailing client. Has Corinne sworn them to silence? WHY? Keep in mind, this is just speculation, but all this subterfuge has those who love Jamie justifiably worried

Pickle Ball And Rehabilitation? NOBODY believes Jamie is “playing pickle ball” (With a terribly crushed body, Jeremy Renner kept fans informed- Jamie would do the same if he could). Apparently, Jamie couldn’t complete filming the movie Back in Action, which forced producers to quickly replace him with a body double, assuming he would NOT return to work. However, insiders speculate that the producers knew something we didn’t about his medical condition. Moreover, rumors speculate that Jamie Foxx may have suffered from a possible stroke that requires rehabilitation. However, there is no confirmation on whether or not that is the case, bringing light to possible out of left field issues.

In conclusion Although nothing has been confirmed, Foxx’s situation is quite worrying, and his fans will surely be glad to hear more information regarding his health soon.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.