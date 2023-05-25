Khloé Kardashian Reveals Name of Second Child After Nine Months

This article was last updated on May 25, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian announces the name of her son with partner Tristan Thompson after keeping it a secret for several months.

After nine months of keeping her second child’s name a secret, Khloé Kardashian has finally revealed it to the public. In the new season of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old television star announced that her son with partner Tristan Thompson is named Tatum. The news was reported by E Online on Thursday.

Choosing a Name

Khloé Kardashian shared that she had difficulty picking a name for her second child because she wanted to see and meet the baby before deciding. In an interview early in April, she said, “I wanted to meet him first and feel a little bit. So at first, he didn’t have a name at all.”

Keeping the Name a Secret

Although Tatum was born via surrogate mother in August 2020, Kardashian deliberately kept his name a secret afterwards. She had initially planned to reveal his name during the premiere of their show, but things did not go as planned. “I wanted to wait until the premiere of the show,” the reality TV star said. “But I didn’t know it would take that long.”

Expanding the Family

Tatum is Khloé Kardashian’s second child with her partner, Tristan Thompson. The couple already has a daughter named True, who was born in April 2018. Kardashian has shared her desire to have a big family and has been open about using a surrogate for her pregnancies.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.