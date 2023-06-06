Real Orange County Housewives and Their Ratings

This article was last updated on June 6, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Producers Revive Old Storylines for Ratings

Shannon Beador’s Divorce

We cringe at the word “housewife,” but fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will appreciate this tidbit. Producers have been worried about declining ratings for a few years, and they tried bringing in new cast members, but that failed. So now they’re reverting back to storylines that worked in the past.

Shannon Beador’s divorce from her husband David brought in huge ratings as the nastiness of the split sent shockwaves through the pricey OC community where they lived.

Planned Encounters

They haven’t spoken for years, but this past weekend, Shannon conveniently ran into her ex-husband at The Quiet Woman, a restaurant in Corona Del Mar. She immediately posted a photo to her social media (dolled up in her best) and the story went viral. Our source says this was no coincidence – that meeting was planned. Producers are hoping to generate buzz for the upcoming season which debuts next week so expect more of these so-called “random” encounters.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.