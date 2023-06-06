Most Dutch athletes not allowed to stay in entire Games at Olympic village

This article was last updated on June 6, 2023

Dutch athletes participating in the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris will be required to leave the Olympic village two days after their sport ends. This is a measure implemented by the NOC*NSF to create an optimal performance climate for all athletes.

Leaving the Olympic Village

Once the last competition for an athlete’s sport ends, they have two days to leave the Olympic village. The athletes can choose to stay in Paris or take the special TeamNL return trip home. They keep their accreditation during the Games and can access the Olympic Village and TeamNL house during that time, but they will have to find a place to sleep. This ensures that athletes who compete in the second week of the Games can fully focus on their competitions without disturbances.

Spicy Discussions with Athlete’s Committee

André Cats, the top sports director, has had numerous discussions with the athlete’s committee before deciding on implementing this measure. While some athletes are disappointed, others understand the need to create a level playing field for all athletes. The NOC*NSF’s goal is to put the whole team in the spotlight, and this measure is one way for this to happen.

Previously, at the Rio Games in 2016, there was much criticism of athletes leaving early, while in the Tokyo Games in 2021, everyone had to leave quickly due to corona rules.

Hotel Accommodations

About half of the Dutch participants stay at the Olympic village. However, The other have hotel accommodations in Paris, such as rowers, equestrians, cyclists, and handball players. The athletes in hotels outside Paris can use the two-day option just like the athletes who stay in the Olympic village.

