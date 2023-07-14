This article was last updated on July 14, 2023

Fran Drescher Goes Makeup-Free to Announce SAG/AFTRA Strike

Here’s a first, Fran Drescher without makeup! According to a source, Fran’s makeup-free appearance today to announce the SAG/AFTRA strike was deliberate. Fran, who is the president of the actor’s union, took a lot of flak when she was photographed last weekend at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show hanging out with Kim Kardashian. SOME union members complained that as the president of the union she should have been hard at work at contract negotiations and not halfway around the world at a fashion show! Fran, who rarely leaves the house without make-up, deliberately appeared at today’s press conference au naturel with messy hair and bags under her eyes to give the appearance that she’s been hard at work. Fran, who is usually in designer outfits, completed the serious hard-at-work look with a T-shirt and an unflattering hoodie. This was no slip-up; she wanted to silence her critics. (we happen to love her either way)

Facing Criticism

As the president of the actor’s union, Fran Drescher faced criticism when she was photographed at a fashion show instead of being present at contract negotiations. Some union members felt that she should have been prioritizing the interests of the actors. Fran, who usually never appears without makeup, decided to make a statement by going au naturel at the press conference announcing the SAG/AFTRA strike. With messy hair and noticeable eye bags, she wanted to show that she had been hard at work behind the scenes. Fran, known for her glamorous outfits, deliberately chose a casual look to showcase her dedication to her role as union president.

Fran’s Strategic Move

Fran Drescher’s decision to go makeup-free and wear a casual outfit was a strategic move to address the criticism she faced. By intentionally appearing tired and less than glamorous, she sought to dispel any doubts about her commitment to her responsibilities as the president of the actor’s union. Fran wanted to demonstrate that her appearance at the fashion show was not an indication of negligence, but rather an opportunity for her to network and advocate for actors in a different setting.

Support and Love

While Fran Drescher faced criticism from some union members, there are many who continue to support and admire her. Fran’s decision to go makeup-free at the press conference resonated with those who appreciate her authenticity and dedication. Despite the criticism, fans of Fran Drescher continue to love and admire her, regardless of her appearance.

Fran Drescher’s Role as Union President

As the president of the actor’s union, Fran Drescher plays a crucial role in representing the interests of actors in the industry. Her responsibilities include negotiating contracts, advocating for fair wages and working conditions, and addressing any concerns or grievances raised by union members. Fran’s position requires her to balance her public image with her commitment to serving the actors she represents.

Conclusion

Fran Drescher’s decision to go makeup-free and appear at the press conference with a casual look was a deliberate move to address the criticism she faced and demonstrate her dedication to her role as union president. While some may have questioned her choice to attend a fashion show, Fran used the opportunity to network and advocate for actors in a different setting. Despite the criticism, many continue to support and love Fran Drescher for her authenticity and commitment to the actor’s union.

