Where is Kate Jackson?

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…It’s been 14 years since we’ve seen Charlie’s Angels star Kate Jackson – it was at Farrah Fawcett’s funeral in 2009. And it’s been 16 years since Kate had an acting job (Criminal Minds) which is really surprising since she looks so good. But that was by choice—Kate has retired from acting and she’s currently living on her farm in Virginia. She’s been divorced three times and had health problems (cancer twice and heart surgery that she openly talks about) but you’d never guess it by looking at her. Kate attended the wedding of her Angels co-star Jaclyn Smith’s son in Beverly Hills recently.

A Private Life on the Farm

After a successful acting career that included iconic roles in television shows like Charlie’s Angels and films like Killer Bees, Kate Jackson decided to step away from the limelight. She made the choice to retire from acting and moved to her farm in Virginia where she could enjoy a more private life.

Battling Health Problems

Despite her picture-perfect appearance, Kate Jackson has faced her fair share of health challenges. She has battled cancer twice and openly talks about her experiences with the disease. In addition to her bouts with cancer, Kate has also undergone heart surgery. However, she remains resilient and stays positive in the face of adversity.

Reuniting with the Angels

Although Kate Jackson has been living a quiet life on her farm, she recently made a public appearance at the wedding of her former Charlie’s Angels co-star, Jaclyn Smith’s son in Beverly Hills. It was a reunion of sorts for the original Angels, who shared many memorable moments on the hit television show.

A Lasting Friendship

The bond between the cast members of Charlie’s Angels has remained strong over the years. Despite going their separate ways after the show ended, they have maintained a close friendship. Kate Jackson’s attendance at Jaclyn Smith’s son’s wedding is a testament to the lasting connection that was forged during their time on the show.

A Life Well-Lived

Although Kate Jackson may have retreated from the public eye, her life has been anything but uneventful. From her successful acting career to her personal struggles, she has faced highs and lows with grace and determination. Today, she continues to live a fulfilling life on her farm in Virginia, enjoying the peace and tranquility that comes with living off the grid.

