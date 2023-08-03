Feyenoord breaks transfer record for Japanese striker Ayase Ueda from Cercle Brugge

This article was last updated on August 3, 2023

Feyenoord has presented Ayase Ueda. The Japanese striker comes over from Cercle Brugge for an amount of at least nine million euros. This makes him the most expensive purchase ever from Feyenoord. Ueda succeeds David Hancko, who came over from Sparta Prague for 8.3 million euros.

Ueda, who has signed for five years, scored 23 goals in 42 matches for the Belgians last season. Before that he played in his own country for Kashima Antlers. Ueda is a fifteen-time international from Japan and was there in Qatar during the last World Cup.

Feyenoord previously had the Japanese Shinji Ono and Ryo Miyaichi under contract. Ono grew into a mainstay and won the UEFA Cup in 2002 with Feyenoord.

Competitor Gimenez

In Rotterdam, 24-year-old Ueda, who succeeds Danilo who left for Rangers FC, has to compete with Santiago Giménez. The Mexican crowd favorite had a strong debut season last year with 15 goals in 32 matches.

