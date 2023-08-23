Frasier to make a come back

This article was last updated on August 23, 2023

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…For YEARS we’ve been hearing that Frasier would be making a comeback, and now the reboot is actually happening and set to launch on CBS October 17. Our first question: Which cast members are returning? Kelsey Grammer, of course, but David Hyde Pierce (he played Niles Crane) flatly turned DOWN his invite to return, and most of the original cast will appear only in guest spots. Frasier Crane is moving from his Seattle radio show back to Boston and not far from the original Cheers bar where he debuted. His now grown-up son (born on the last episode of Cheers with then-wife Lilith) will co-star on the series. Producer/star Kelsey Grammer promises the new characters are highly entertaining. BUT…we think the most important thing missing are the brilliant WRITERS from the original Cheers and Frasier shows. Can newbies POSSIBLY live up to those high standards? We shall see…

Missing Original Cast Members

The much-anticipated reboot of Frasier is on its way, but it seems that not all of the beloved cast members will be returning for the revival. While Kelsey Grammer will reprise his iconic role as Frasier Crane, David Hyde Pierce, who portrayed Niles Crane, has declined the invitation to return. This leaves fans wondering if the absence of original cast members will affect the new series’ success.

A New Setting: From Seattle to Boston

Frasier Crane, the sophisticated psychiatrist who graced television screens for 11 seasons, is bidding adieu to Seattle and making a move back to Boston. This shift in location places Frasier in proximity to the legendary Cheers bar, where he made his first appearance. The nostalgia surrounding the setting adds an exciting twist to the reboot, reminding fans of the show’s roots and possible crossovers with characters from the iconic sitcom.

The Role of Frasier’s Son

One of the most intriguing aspects of the upcoming Frasier reboot is the inclusion of Frasier Crane’s grown-up son. Born on the final episode of Cheers, the character will now have a prominent role alongside his famous father. This new dynamic presents an opportunity for fresh storylines and character development, as Frasier navigates the challenges of fatherhood while maintaining his wit and charm.

Can the New Writers Live up to the High Standards?

As fans eagerly await the return of Frasier, there is one question on everyone’s minds: Can the new writers live up to the high standards set by the original show? The brilliance of the writing on both Cheers and Frasier contributed significantly to their success, making the shows beloved classics. Recapturing the magic of the original series will undoubtedly be a challenge, as the bar has been set incredibly high. Only time will tell if the new writers can emulate the comedic genius that made the original shows so memorable.

