Tragedy Strikes: Indian Bridge Collapse Claims Lives

At least 17 construction workers were tragically killed in the Indian state of Mizoram when part of a railway bridge under construction collapsed. Local authorities have confirmed that around 35 to 40 people were working on the bridge at the time of the incident, and there are fears that the death toll may rise.

Rescue Efforts and Condolences

Rescue workers and investigators have been deployed to the site of the accident to aid in the recovery and conduct the necessary investigations. Indian Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on social media platform X and assured that all necessary support would be provided to the affected families.

Injury Relief and Support

The local police reported that nearby residents promptly assisted in transporting the injured workers to the hospital. The cause of the bridge collapse is still under investigation, and it remains unknown how the tragedy unfolded.

Compensation from National Disaster Fund

The ill-fated railway bridge was part of a vital project by Indian Railways aimed at improving accessibility to the northeastern region of the country. In order to construct the bridge, a river had been diverted. Unfortunately, the bridge had not yet reached its highest point of 104 meters at the time of the collapse.

Prime Minister Modi announced that the victims’ families would receive compensation from the national disaster fund. Railway Minister Vaishnaw confirmed that surviving relatives would be provided with an amount of 11,185 euros, while seriously injured individuals would receive 2,231 euros to support their recovery and rehabilitation.

