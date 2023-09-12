This article was last updated on September 12, 2023

Ivanka Trump is Planning a Tribute to Her Mother Ivana

It’s no secret that out of the three kids the late Ivana Trump had with her ex-husband Donald, she was closest to her daughter, Ivanka. According to a family friend, Ivanka wants to honor her mom by publishing a coffee table book on her opulent life. From big hair to extravagant jewels and palatial mansions, Ivana had a lavish style all her own. Although Ivanka prefers a more toned down aesthetic, she appreciates her mom’s love of glamour. She’s sorting through a lifetime of photos and writing anecdotes to accompany the chosen snapshots in her book.

