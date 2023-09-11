Justin Trudeau to mark 9/11 and the National Day of Service

This article was last updated on September 11, 2023

Statement by the Prime Minister to mark 9/11 and the National Day of Service

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and the National Day of Service:

“Twenty-two years ago today, the world watched in horror as the worst terrorist attack in American history unfolded.

“Today, we remember the almost 3,000 people, including 24 Canadians, whose lives were senselessly taken that day. Our thoughts remain with those who lost loved ones, the thousands who were injured, and all those who continue to live with the trauma of this tragedy.

“Amid the chaos, the bravery of countless heroes shone through. Firefighters, paramedics, police officers, military personnel, and members of the community ran toward the devastation, risking their own lives in the hopes of saving others. Many paid the ultimate price.

“On this National Day of Service, we remember communities like Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, that exemplified the best of our country by taking in stranded passengers and providing them with comfort, hot meals, and a place to sleep.

“After 22 years, we haven’t forgotten those who were lost on 9/11 – and we will never forget. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to honour the selflessness of the many people who provided help when it was needed most, as we remember those who lost their lives that day.

