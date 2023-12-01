Film Producer, Writer, and Actor Burny Bos Passes Away

This article was last updated on December 1, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Burny Bos, a renowned film producer, writer, and actor, has died at the age of 79. His family confirmed the news to the ANP, stating that Bos passed away in his hometown of Amsterdam after battling cancer.

Burny Bos is hailed as one of the most influential figures in the Dutch film and television industry in recent decades. His career dates back to the 1970s when he produced programs for AVRO radio, including the well-loved shows Ko de Boswachtershow and Radio Lawaaipapegaai.

From 1984 to 1989, Bos served as the head of the youth department at VPRO, overseeing the production of iconic programs like Theo and Thea, Rembo and Rembo, and Achterwerk in the closet. His exemplary work led to him being named Broadcaster of the Year in recognition of his contributions to the field.

In 1986, he co-founded the Cinekid youth film festival, further cementing his dedication to fostering creativity and talent within the industry. Subsequently, Bos ventured into producing feature films, where he achieved remarkable success.

Throughout his career, Bos was responsible for bringing numerous cinematic triumphs to audiences, including Dolfje Weerwolfje, Yes, Sister, No Sister, Abeltje, and Minoes, earning several prestigious accolades such as the Golden Calf. In 2014, he was honored with the Golden Calf for the Cultural Prize, acknowledging his substantial impact on the film world.

The Cinekid festival paid tribute to Bos in 2022, showcasing a significant portion of his remarkable film and television work, which had left an indelible mark on Dutch entertainment.

Legacy as a Children’s Author

Aside from his contributions to the screen, Burny Bos also made a profound impact in the realm of children’s literature. He authored over forty children’s books, including beloved titles such as My Father Lives in Rio, Knofje, and Oma Fladder. Several of his literary works were adapted into films and TV series, garnering international acclaim as they reached audiences in more than twenty countries.

Even in his final years, Bos remained dedicated to various projects, including an animated film based on the beloved books featuring Dikkie Dik, set for release in mid-2024.