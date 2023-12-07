Khalid & Sophie get late-night talk show with more room for sports

This article was last updated on December 7, 2023

The AD reported on Wednesday based on sources that Op1 will stop in September. The talk show Khalid & Sophie, which now airs at 7 p.m., will be moved to a later time, the newspaper wrote. The show must make way for a new program by Eva Jinek.

The NPO now announces that Khalid & Sophie is not just changing times. The editors of the program have been given the task of developing a new talk show for the late evening from Monday to Thursday.

The presentation remains in the hands of Khalid Kasem and Sophie Hilbrand, BNNVARA confirms. They will both be presenting for two days. “Of course the program will be slightly different. But basically it is a talk show in which the journalistic conversation of the day is conducted, with room for sports, music and culture,” says a spokesperson.

Several people involved with Op1 indicated on Wednesday that they had been surprised by the leaked news. A day later, the NPO issued a statement.

The NPO agrees that the public broadcaster had not yet informed employees and is disappointed with the leak. “As a result, the careful process that we conduct together with the broadcasters has been disrupted and we deeply regret that,” the NPO reports.

The public broadcaster also confirms that Jinek, who switched from RTL, will have her own program. From September next year she will make a talk show from Monday to Thursday that will be shown on NPO1 at 7 p.m. As a result, Khalid & Sophie will stop in its current form.

“The makers of Khalid & Sophie have proven themselves in the early evening and we look forward with confidence to their new plans,” says Remco van Leen, Director of Video at the NPO.

“Unfortunately, innovation sometimes also means that programs end. We thank all presenters, makers and broadcasters who are or have been involved with Op1 for their enormous efforts in recent years and the broadcasts they will make.”

