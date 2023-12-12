Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

This article was last updated on December 12, 2023

More than 2,700 stars on The Hollywood Walk of Fame: how do you get one?

Zac Efron received his own star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. While many people only know that he played in High School Musical. How is it determined who is big enough for a spot on the boulevard?

Michael Jackson, Tom Hanks and Donald Trump: they preceded the 36-year-old actor with their own tile on the tourist attraction. And they are not the only ones. Since 1958, more than 2,700 celebrities have had their names immortalized on the boulevard.

You don’t just get a star. First, a special committee determined the nominations for the coveted stars, but it is now possible for everyone to submit nominations. Fans and production companies can now put someone forward via a form.

Then you can dig deep into your pockets: for a star you pay 75,000 dollars (about 70,000 euros). Then you not only get the stone, but also the maintenance and the unveiling party. The costs are usually paid by the people who applied for the nomination. For example, the costs of the star of actress and singer Liza Minnelli were completely paid by her fans.

Does everyone just have a chance to win a star?

But deep pockets alone won’t get you there. You must have worked for at least five years in one of the categories (Film, Television, Theater, Radio, Music and, since this year, Sports) that the committee uses. It sometimes happens that a celebrity receives a star in multiple categories. Frank Sinatra, for example, has three.

The celebrity must also agree to the star and be present at the unveiling. Bruce Springsteen and Clint Eastwood were nominated, but declined the honor.

Every year, the selection committee, consisting of colleagues, receives an average of two hundred nominations. On average, only about twenty stars are added each year.

Stars in a special place

The committee also decides which spot new stars will get on the boulevard. However, there have been a few exceptions over the years.

For example, presenter Jay Leno asked the committee to place his tile in a special place. Leno went to Hollywood in his youth without any money to make it. He was arrested twice at the time because he was wandering. His star is now right on that corner.

The star of boxer Muhammad Ali has also been given a special place. His star is not on the street, but hangs on a wall. Ali did not want the name of the prophet (Muhammad) to be used. His wish was fulfilled, because since 2002 his star can be admired at the entrance of the Dolby Theater. The star also hangs behind glass, so that no one can touch it.

Since 1978, fictional characters have also been added to the boulevard. Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny and Godzilla, among others, shine on the sidewalk.

From Monday, the name Zac Efron can also be found among the stars. The actor has done more than his character as a singing basketball player in High School Musical. Efron played major roles in Hairspray, Neighbors and The Greatest Showman, among others. He did not make any special request.