Youth Voting Behavior in Recent Elections

This article was last updated on December 13, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Fewer young people go to the polls: this is how they voted

Fewer young people went to the polls than in the previous elections. At 73 percent, the turnout percentage was much lower than in 2021, when it was more than 80 percent.

What would the House of Representatives look like if only 18 to 35 year olds had voted? To get an idea of the preferences and voting behavior of young people, NOS op 3 created this visualization based on Ipsos research.

The PVV remains the largest party and will gain four more seats. The difference between GL/PvdA and the VVD is increasing, mainly due to the further shrinkage of the VVD. New Social Contract is less popular among young people, just like the CDA and the SP.

The biggest difference lies with Denk, which becomes three times larger. From 3 seats to 9.