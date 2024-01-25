Sofia Vergara: Diving Deep Into The Life of Drug Queenpin Griselda

This article was last updated on January 25, 2024

From Gloria to Griselda

In the realm of television, actress Sofia Vergara is renowned for her role as Gloria in the hit comedy series “Modern Family,” where she charmed viewers with her leopard prints, high heels, and vivacious personality for over a decade. However, Vergara is set to take on a starkly contrasting character as she returns to the small screen, portraying the infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco. Known as the ‘Cocaine Godmother,’ Blanco fled from Colombia to the United States in 1964, ultimately establishing a drug empire that grossed billions. Yet, Blanco wasn’t just a successful business magnate; she was also a mother of four, and reputedly implicated in the deaths of hundreds, including her four husbands.

Personal Connections and Differences

Even though there seems to be little correlation between the life of the Colombian-born actress and the notorious crime boss, Vergara shares a poignant connection to the tragic aftermath of the drug world. Growing up in Colombia, her older brother fell victim to a deadly shooting in 1998 during a kidnapping attempt, while her younger brother descended into addiction following the event, leading to frequent arrests on drug-related charges. However, it’s vital to note the differences, with Vergara stating, “Of course I don’t fully understand Griselda, because she has done terrible things.” Yet, she empathizes with Blanco as a mother, acknowledging the origin of Blanco’s perilous path might have initiated from financial necessity.

Character Transformation

The transition from Vergara’s iconic role as Gloria to Blanco involved more than just a shift in character traits; a physical transformation was crucial too. The real-life Blanco, unlike Vergara, was a petite and rounded woman, limiting the resemblance between actress and character. To convincingly portray Blanco, Vergara adjusted her appearance – altering her signature curves, changing her teeth, and modifying her eyebrows to embody the character convincingly. The acting requirements also extended to learning new skills, like how to smoke and create the illusion of snorting cocaine. Such was Vergara’s dedication to her role; she developed a unique walk for the character, leading to physiotherapy treatments post-filming.

Controversy Surrounding the Series

Despite the initiative to humanize Blanco in the show, omitting certain factual aspects of Blanco’s life has led to family controversies. Blanco’s perspective in the series is that of a strong woman who earns success without a man’s influence, sidestepping brutal aspects of her scorched past like her murderous spree starting at the age of eleven. The Blanco family, notably disapproving of the portrayal, accused the showmakers of painting a distorted picture without acquiring genuine insights from the family. Blanco’s son, Michael Corleone Blanco, has pursued legal means against the showmakers, including Vergara.

Despite the controversies, Blanco’s life remains a chilling reminder of a destructive empire rooted in violence. After serving almost two decades in prison for her criminal endeavors, Blanco met her untimely end in 2012, when she was assassinated in Colombia, ironically through a method she previously employed: a motorcycle shooting. Now, her life unfolds once more in the form of a Netflix series, “Griselda,” available to audiences worldwide from January 25.

