Meghan Markle New venture Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow

This article was last updated on April 17, 2024

Embracing a New Journey: Meghan’s New Brand

Previously, we shared the intriguing news of Meghan Markle starting her unique brand, the intriguingly named American Riviera Orchard. The brand – an online venture that is intended to encapsulate and sell products representing her newfound love for her home in the wealthy beachfront town of Montecito. But it’s noteworthy to mention that Meghan hasn’t always been a Montecito native. She unfurled her roots in the work-oriented suburban neighborhood of Canoga Park in Los Angeles.

However, Meghan harbors grander aspirations than simply establishing an online presence. Our sources confirm that she’s contracted a commercial realtor in Montecito to erect a physical store or perhaps more, all in an ambitious bid to solidify her brand’s reputation stronger. But Meghan’s retail ambitions aren’t her original brainstorming—she found her inspiration in another powerful woman, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow: The Inspiration Behind Meghan Markle’s Brand Expansion

Gwyneth Paltrow’s immensely successful online brand, Goop, has been a significant influence in Meghan’s decision to extend her brand’s presence offline. Paltrow’s brand has spread its wings far with numerous physical outlets, including one in Montecito. Evidently, Paltrow’s success seems to have sparked the desire in Meghan to follow in the footsteps and replicate the retail business model for her brand. Interestingly, Meghan has set her sights on an area identical to Goop’s location for the establishment of her physical store.

Conclusion

Just like many successful entrepreneurs, Meghan Markle understands the influence and the power of a physical presence. Following the path of successful ventures like Goop, Meghan’s decision to expand American Riviera Orchard from an exclusively online presence to a physical storefront is a strategic move that highlights her determination to strengthen her brand. Sharing the same geographic business space as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop further illustrates how Meghan seeks to link her brand to success stories.

