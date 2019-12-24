Aamir Khan flies to Bangalore amidst shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha for Ira Khan’s play

Superstar Aamir Khan has flown to Bangalore to watch his daughter Ira Khan’s play. The actor has been on a hectic schedule shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha and missed his daughter's play in Mumbai as he was shooting in Punjab at the time.

Ira khan recently made her directorial debut with her play Euripides’ Medea which is presented by Entropy and produced by Sarika's production house NautankiSa Productions. Sarika has started her production house NautankiSa Productions and is joined by friend Sachin Kamani and her younger daughter Akshara.Euripides’ Medea stars Hazel Keech as the protagonist.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

ALSO READ: LEAKED VIDEOS: Run Aamir Run! Aamir Khan reaches Kerala for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results