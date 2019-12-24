Sooraj Barjatya’s son to make his directorial debut with Salman Khan

There are reports in a section of the press suggesting that Sooraj Barjatya’s son Devansh will soon make his directorial debut with a film starring Kartik Aaryan. This, according sources very close to the Barjatyas, is just not true.
“Unless Devansh is planning a two-hero film, there is no Kartik in his film. Devansh has made it very clear to his entire family that he will make his first film Salman Khan only. It is a family tradition. Sooraj started his directorial career with Salman and MainePyar Kiya. He then went on to make most of his films starring Salman. Devansh has grown up watching his father shooting with Salman. It’s like when Rahul Dev Burman turned music director. He vowed to record his first song with Lata Mangeshkar only, as he had grown up watching his father Sachin Dev Burman working with Lataji,” says the source.
So where did these rumours of Devansh working with Kartik Aaryan come from?
We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.
You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
Leave a Reply