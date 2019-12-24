Sooraj Barjatya’s son to make his directorial debut with Salman Khan

There are reports in a section of the press suggesting that Sooraj Barjatya’s son Devansh will soon make his directorial debut with a film starring Kartik Aaryan. This, according sources very close  to the Barjatyas, is just not true.

“Unless Devansh is planning a two-hero film, there is no Kartik in his film. Devansh has made it very clear to his entire family that he will make his first film Salman Khan only. It is a family tradition. Sooraj started his directorial career with Salman and Maine Pyar Kiya. He then went on to make most of his  films starring Salman. Devansh has grown up  watching his father shooting with Salman. It’s like when Rahul Dev Burman turned  music director. He vowed to record his first song with Lata Mangeshkar only, as he had grown up watching his father  Sachin Dev Burman working with Lataji,” says the source.

So where did these rumours of Devansh working with Kartik Aaryan come from?

