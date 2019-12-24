Malaika Arora grooves to the beats of Dil Bole Boom Boom at a Christmas party

Christmas celebrations have already begun especially amongst the B-town celebrities. Parties are on in full swing. Malaika Arora, who recently attended a Christmas party, was seen dancing to the beats of 'Dil Bole Boom Boom'.

In this video, Malaika Arora is seen dressed in a red dress while dancing with her friends. The video also features her sister Amrita Arora and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan.

On the work front, Malaika Arora will be returning to the judging duties but this time with a new show. She will be a co-judge on India's Best Dancer.

