Malaika Arora grooves to the beats of Dil Bole Boom Boom at a Christmas party

Christmas celebrations have already begun especially amongst the B-town celebrities. Parties are on in full swing. Malaika Arora, who recently attended a Christmas party, was seen dancing to the beats of 'Dil Bole Boom Boom'.
View this post on Instagram
My Malla Started her #christmas Celebration ???? ???? ???? @malaikaaroraofficial dancing with @amuaroraofficial ???? ???? ???? #malaikaarorakhan #malaikaarora #arjunkapoor #yogapants #Bollywood #picoftheday #salmankhan #aliabhatt #KiaraAdvani #katrinakaif #DeepikaPadukone #malaikaarorakhan #dishapatani #sonakshisinha #srk #sexy #hot #bikini #amritaarora #SaraKhan #ananyapandey #bhumipednekar
A post shared by Malaika Lover (@malla_nehalover) on Dec 22, 2019 at 8:11am PST
On the work front, Malaika Arora will be returning to the judging duties but this time with a new show. She will be a co-judge on India's Best Dancer.
ALSO READ: Malaika Arora says she is not bothered by Internet trolls
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply