Varun Dhawan turns van prancer for Sara Ali Khan as they wrap another schedule for Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped another schedule for Coolie No. 1. The duo was shooting in Mumbai and Sara has already taken to her Instagram to share a picture of herself getting rid of makeup post-pack-up. The two have been in the news since the announcement of the film and it looks like the team has a lot of fun in store for their audience.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Dec 22, 2019 at 9:51pm PST
Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020, with David Dhawan as the director.
Also Read: VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan takes her ‘knock-knock’ jokes to another level with Varun Dhawan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply