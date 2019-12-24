Varun Dhawan turns van prancer for Sara Ali Khan as they wrap another schedule for Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped another schedule for Coolie No. 1. The duo was shooting in Mumbai and Sara has already taken to her Instagram to share a picture of herself getting rid of makeup post-pack-up. The two have been in the news since the announcement of the film and it looks like the team has a lot of fun in store for their audience.

Sara Ali Khan has been posting frequent videos of goofing around with Varun Dhawan and this time too, she took to her Instagram story to promote his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, in a very subtle way. In the story, Varun Dhawan is seen goofing around at the entrance of Sara Ali Khan’s vanity van; take a look at what Sara captioned it.

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020, with David Dhawan as the director.

