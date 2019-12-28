Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as she wraps Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor in her third venture is all set to portray the role of Gunjan Saxena on screen. Being the only new-age actress with over 6 upcoming projects in her kitty, Janhvi Kapoor has been killing it with just one film out. She will next be seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories, post which she will continue shooting for Dostana 2.
Directed by her best friend, Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated to release on March 13, 2020.
