Vacay Mode On! Disha Patani enjoys sweater weather in Japan

It's that time of the year again where our Instagram feed becomes a holiday album of the stars. The latest star to add glamour to our feed is Disha Patani, who is vacationing in Japan this winter in style. Giving us all the holiday envy and inspiration, Disha is currently holidaying in Japan.
She shared a glimpse of her look from the trip and its aww-adorable. Wearing a boxy turtleneck sweater with open tresses and perfect scintillating smile, Disha is stealing our hearts away.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 28, 2019 at 12:06am PST
ALSO READ: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer Malang preponed, Rajkummar Rao – Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhalaang postponed
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply