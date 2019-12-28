Vacay Mode On! Disha Patani enjoys sweater weather in Japan

It's that time of the year again where our Instagram feed becomes a holiday album of the stars. The latest star to add glamour to our feed is Disha Patani, who is vacationing in Japan this winter in style. Giving us all the holiday envy and inspiration, Disha is currently holidaying in Japan.

She shared a glimpse of her look from the trip and its aww-adorable. Wearing a boxy turtleneck sweater with open tresses and perfect scintillating smile, Disha is stealing our hearts away.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be an Eid 2020 release. She is also starring in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

