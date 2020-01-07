Malang trailer launch: “It’s good that we are making people laugh,” says Disha Patani while responding to memes on kissing poster

On Saturday, January 4, the makers of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer Malang unveiled the poster of the lead pair. In the poster, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani are seen sharing a passionate kiss. Disha is seen bending down to lock lips with Aditya as she sat on his shoulders, with the sea behind them. The poster became a talking point among netizens who instantly started making and circulating memes around the poster.
Malang is scheduled to release on February 7 and also stars Kunal Kemmu. The movie has been produced by T-Series, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.
