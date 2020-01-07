Ajay Devgn reveals the advantage and disadvantage of working with wife, Kajol

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the film, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the titular role with Kajol as his wife. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn revealed one advantage and disadvantage of working with his wife.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999 and have shared the screen in films like U, Me Aur Hum, and Toonpur Ka SuperHero post their marriage. The actors will now be reuniting on screen after nearly 10 years. When Ajay Devgn was asked about the advantage and disadvantage of working with his wife, he said, “Advantage is you feel like you are at home and disadvantage is you feel like you have not gone out of the house.”

The Singham actor was also asked as to which young actor will become a future superstar. Responding to the same, he said, “There are so many of them. All are doing well. I think that the era of superstardom is over. Everybody is a superstar at their own right and nobody is a superstar.”

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Directed by Om Raut, will release on January 10, 2020.

