Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan greets fans during Himachal shoot

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The actor is currently shooting for the movie all over India as the makers want to keep the movie as authentic with real locations as possible. The movie is an official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks.

Aamir Khan has reached Rampur in Himachal Pradesh after shooting in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Kerala among other places. The actor was met with local cops at the shooting scene. Many fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the actor. They gifted him a traditional hat and welcomed him. He obliged the fans with selfies.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha helmed by Advait Chandan is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan had to pop a few painkillers during the 13-km long run for Laal Singh Chaddha

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results