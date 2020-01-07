Nine months pregnant Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in black bikini

Lisa Haydon, who has starred in films like Aisha, Housefull 3 and Queen, entered a new phase in her life and became a mother to a baby boy. The model-turned-actress welcomed her son Zack Lalvani with her husband Dino Lalvani in May 2017. In August 2019, the actress revealed that she is having her second baby.

Lisa Haydon has kept her social media updated during her pregnancy. Now, in her ninth month, the actress is flaunting her baby bump and how. Any day now," she captioned her post, where she was wearing a black bikini.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor– Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was directed by Karan Johar.

