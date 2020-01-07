Karan Johar and team start recce for the multi-starrer Takht; see pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar has started scouting shoot locations for his upcoming magnum opus Takht. The filmmaker along with his team was spotted in Rajasthan doing a recce. In August 2018, Karan Johar announced a major movie titled Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Since then, the makers are waiting to kick start the project.
Karan Johar is planning on taking the film on floors by the end of February and plans to finish it in one schedule. The film will be shot over a 170-day schedule and currently, they are locking on every actor’s dates. Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be required together for the majority of scenes.
