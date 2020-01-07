Neena Gupta can’t have enough of her beach time! Watch video

At 60, Neena Gupta's zeal for life is equal to that of a milennial. From choosing only the kind of work that she likes to wearing what she likes and giving a damn to social media trolls, the actor often shows us what is it like to live life in own terms. In a video shared on Instagram, she is seen enjoying her beach time like there's no tomorrow.
The video shows Neena running on a beach in the open. Dressed in a yellow halter neck spaghetti strap dress, she looks absolutely in bliss. "Happy New Year!!," she wrote. Watch the video below.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jan 4, 2020 at 5:12am PST
Workwise, the actor recently moved out of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi after her character didn't work out. Reports suggested that Neena, who's only a few years elder to Akshay, wasn't fit to play his mother. She will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's Panga, as her on-screen mother.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply