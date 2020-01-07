Sara Ali Khan turns mermaid as she dives into the sea; Varun Dhawan calls it a bad dive

Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life in the Maldives with her family. Ticking off items from her bucket list to enjoying delicious meals; Sara Ali Khan has been giving us major vacation goals. The actress has proven to be a water-baby during this trip by constantly sharing pictures and videos of herself enjoying the Maldivian sea.

In her latest post on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan can be seen turning into a jalpari. She shared a video of herself diving into the sea. The very filmy Sara Ali Khan captioned her post: "Jalpari… main chali," in which she can be seen plunging into the sea by jumping off a yacht. There's also a glimpse of Sara's mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim in the video, who can be seen chilling on the deck.

View this post on Instagram

Jalpari ????????‍♀???????????? Main Chali…. ????????????‍♀ ????: @munkoali

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 5, 2020 at 10:47pm PST

Varun Dhawan, who is Sara Ali Khan's co-star in the upcoming film Coolie No 1 was not too impressed by her diving skills. Commenting on the video, he wrote, "That's a bad dive."

Sara also shared pictures of her and Ibrahim Ali Khan deep-sea diving.

View this post on Instagram

Deep Sea Diving ????????‍♀????????????????‍♀ Fishies Vibing ???????????????? #bucketlist ✌????????????

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 5, 2020 at 1:18am PST

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next opposite Kartik Aaryan. The yet-untitled film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan drives fans to a frenzy after sharing bikini pictures from her Maldives’ vacation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results