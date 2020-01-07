Sara Ali Khan turns mermaid as she dives into the sea; Varun Dhawan calls it a bad dive

Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life in the Maldives with her family. Ticking off items from her bucket list to enjoying delicious meals; Sara Ali Khan has been giving us major vacation goals. The actress has proven to be a water-baby during this trip by constantly sharing pictures and videos of herself enjoying the Maldivian sea.
In her latest post on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan can be seen turning into a jalpari. She shared a video of herself diving into the sea. The very filmy Sara Ali Khan captioned her post: "Jalpari… main chali," in which she can be seen plunging into the sea by jumping off a yacht. There's also a glimpse of Sara's mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim in the video, who can be seen chilling on the deck.
Jalpari ????????♀???????????? Main Chali…. ????????????♀ ????: @munkoali
Sara also shared pictures of her and Ibrahim Ali Khan deep-sea diving.
Deep Sea Diving ????????♀????????????????♀ Fishies Vibing ???????????????? #bucketlist ✌????????????
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next opposite Kartik Aaryan. The yet-untitled film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day.
