Jodie Comer Hasn’t “Killed Eve” Yet

Villanelle is looking super-hot! Actually it’s UK actress Jodie Comer,26, whom you must remember as the deranged hit-woman in Killing Eve. The excellent BBC series has been renewed for a fourth season and Jodie has another Golden Globes Best Actress nomination. The series launched Jodie’s Hollywood career and she is now starring with Ryan Reynolds in his upcoming video game movie called Free Guy. AND Jodie is now the face of the Loewe 2020 fashion campaign.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

